Quantum-Si price target lowered to $1 from $1.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Quantum-Si (QSI) to $1 from $1.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted the announced 3Q24 results and provided a business update. Placements of QSI’s Platinum protein sequencer were modestly below our expectations.

