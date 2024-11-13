Quantum-Si price target lowered to $1 from $1.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Quantum-Si (QSI) to $1 from $1.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted the announced 3Q24 results and provided a business update. Placements of QSI’s Platinum protein sequencer were modestly below our expectations.
