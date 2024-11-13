News & Insights

Quantum-Si price target lowered to $1 from $1.50 at Canaccord

November 13, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Quantum-Si (QSI) to $1 from $1.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted the announced 3Q24 results and provided a business update. Placements of QSI’s Platinum protein sequencer were modestly below our expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

