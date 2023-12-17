Quantum-Si Incorporated - (QSI) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Quantum-Si Incorporated - (NASDAQ:QSI) has been revised to 2.30 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum-Si Incorporated -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSI is 0.03%, an increase of 39.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.79% to 71,114K shares. The put/call ratio of QSI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 14,810K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,353K shares, representing an increase of 23.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 157.92% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 14,448K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,755K shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,533K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 80.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 455.45% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,533K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 80.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 416.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,013K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quantum-Si Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quantum-Si Incorporated develops protein sequencing platform. The Company offers semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and genomics, and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing.

