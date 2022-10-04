Quantum-Si Appoints Jeff Hawkins As Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), a life sciences firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jeff Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from October 10.

Hawkins will succeed Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman, who was serving as Interim CEO following the exit of John Stark in February.

The new chief executive brings over two decades of experience in the leading life science and diagnostics firms as a business leader and inventor. Prior to Quantum-Si, Hawkins was President and CEO of Truvian Sciences, Inc.

