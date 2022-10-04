Markets
QSI

Quantum-Si Appoints Jeff Hawkins As Chief Executive Officer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), a life sciences firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jeff Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from October 10.

Hawkins will succeed Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman, who was serving as Interim CEO following the exit of John Stark in February.

The new chief executive brings over two decades of experience in the leading life science and diagnostics firms as a business leader and inventor. Prior to Quantum-Si, Hawkins was President and CEO of Truvian Sciences, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular