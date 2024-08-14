Quantum (QMCO) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Fall Y/Y

Quantum Corporation QMCO reported a first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP loss of 9 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. The company incurred a loss of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



QMCO generated revenues of $71.3 million, down 23% year over year. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.9%. The decline in revenues is primarily attributed to lower contributions from hyperscale customers and reduced sales in tape media and royalty business.



Management highlighted a temporary headwind to gross margins due to a shift in product mix and supply constraints that hurt its results during the quarter. These issues have elevated the current order backlog to above-standard levels. However, momentum in its Myriad and ActiveScale products is a plus.



Product revenues declined 30% year over year to $41 million.



Service and subscription revenues totaled $27.5 million compared with $31 million in the previous year's quarter.



Royalty business generated $2.9 million in revenues, down 2% year over year.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross profit of $26.3 million decreased 26.7% year over year. Non-GAAP gross margin was down 190 basis points (bps) to 36.9% due to revenue mix shift and supply chain-related expenses.



Total operating expenses of $43.9 million rose 7.5%. Operating loss totaled $17.7 million compared with $5 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses fell 13.2% year over year to $30.8 million. The downtick was owing to efforts aimed at enhancing productivity



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.1 million against income of $1.5 million a year ago. The loss was due to top-line contraction, partially moderated by reduced operating costs.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 600 bps to 4.4%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under review, QMCO used $2.4 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $9.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.



As of Jun 30, 2024, Quantum’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $17.5 million, down from $25.7 million a year earlier.

Fiscal Q2 Guidance

Net sales are estimated at $73 million (+/-$2 million).



Non-GAAP adjusted basic net loss per share is projected at 6 cents, (+/-2 cents).



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be roughly breakeven.



The guidance also assumes an effective annual tax rate of negative 14% and an average basic share count of nearly 96 million.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Companies

BlackBerry’s BB first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents was narrower than the company’s estimate of a loss of 4-6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share.



Shares of BB have lost 49.3% in the past year.



Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 76 cents.



Shares of BMI have gained 15.6% in the past year.



SAP SE SAP reported second-quarter 2024 non-IFRS earnings of €1.10 ($1.18) per share, climbing 59% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.01.



In the past year, shares of SAP have gained 53.3%.

