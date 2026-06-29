Quantum Q4 Earnings Call Focuses on Backlog and AI Demand

Quantum Corporation QMCO closed the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 with stronger-than-expected revenues and a narrower adjusted loss, but management used theearnings callto focus less on the beat and more on the durability of demand, backlog conversion and a much stronger balance sheet.

The central message from CEO Hugues Meyrath was that storage demand tied to AI, high-performance computing, and large-scale data management is rising faster than Quantum can currently ship, leaving supply constraints as the main near-term limiter.

QMCO Backlog Builds on Supply Limits

Meyrath said fourth-quarter revenues reached $78 million, up 27% year over year and above the company’s guidance midpoint by roughly $10 million. Adjusted loss was $0.21 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35, while revenues also edged past the consensus mark of $77.5 million by 0.6%.

Quantum Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Quantum Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote

What stood out more on the call was the backlog. Quantum ended the quarter with a record $45 million backlog, far above its historical $8 million to $10 million range, with management tying that buildup largely to constrained availability of disk and tape components.

Meyrath said that tape library demand and sales funnel activity remain strong, but IBM’s limited tape-drive supply is still capping fulfillment. He added that backlog conversion should improve in the second half of fiscal 2027 as component availability improves.

Quantum Leans Into Tiered Storage

Management repeatedly framed Quantum’s opportunity around customers trying to manage surging data volumes at lower cost and with less power consumption. Meyrath said that is pushing more enterprises toward tiered architectures that combine performance storage with lower-cost long-term storage.

He pointed to strong momentum in ActiveScale, saying revenues from the object-storage platform tripled year over year. He also said demand is being driven by AI, HPC, media, genomics and research workloads, where customers need large-scale storage that remains accessible without relying entirely on primary storage.

Meyrath highlighted examples meant to reinforce that positioning, including a partnership with European managed service provider Pink Elephant and a large win with a global sports network using ActiveScale cold storage with integrated tape libraries for content archiving.

QMCO Margin Recovery Depends on Pricing

The main tension in the quarter was margin. GAAP gross margin fell to 35.7% from 39.6% a year ago as component cost inflation forced Quantum to fulfill some prior orders at less favorable economics. CFO William White said margin pressure also reflected product mix and lower service contribution.

White said the company is putting in place tighter systems and processes to improve component-cost visibility and margin management, including requoting orders where appropriate. Management kept its longer-term goal of recovering gross margin toward 40%.

The commentary showed a careful balance. Meyrath said Quantum does not want to protect margin in a way that damages customer and channel relationships, especially in government and research contracts where repricing can be difficult once budgets are set.

Quantum Resets the Balance Sheet

Another major theme was financial flexibility. White said that as of March 31, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled about $16.2 million, while outstanding term debt and convertible notes stood at $55.9 million and $90 million, respectively.

After quarter-end, Quantum completed a $100 million private placement, used most of the proceeds to repay all term debt and saw Dialectic Technologies convert its convertible notes into common stock. White said those steps left the company with no outstanding debt and added about $36.9 million of cash net of interest and fees.

Meyrath described the company as being in its strongest financial position in decades, and the call made clear that management views that reset as essential to supporting working capital needs and more aggressive component procurement.

QMCO Guides to Better Seasonality

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Quantum guided revenues of about $75 million, plus or minus $2 million, indicating 17% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and implying better-than-typical seasonality despite supply constraints.

The company also guided to non-GAAP operating expenses of about $27 million, plus or minus $1 million, adjusted net loss per share of negative $0.15, plus or minus $0.1, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million, plus or minus $1 million.

White said that Quantum expects to hold non-GAAP operating expenses flat year over year, setting up more operating leverage if revenues continue to improve as management expects through the back half of the year.

Quantum Faces Margin Questions

The analyst Q&A centered on whether backlog can convert on time and if pricing volatility will keep weighing on profitability. A Lake Street Capital Markets analyst asked about confidence in backlog conversion. Meyrath answered that tape-drive availability should improve as the year progresses, while added capital should help Quantum secure disk, flash and server components more aggressively.

The same analyst also pressed on whether the enlarged backlog creates ongoing margin risk. Meyrath said that industry pricing has become more stable than it was in the March quarter, giving Quantum a better chance to align supply costs with customer pricing, though some public-sector contracts remain highly sensitive.

A Northland Capital Markets analyst focused on whether demand growth reflected pricing or unit volume. White said that fourth-quarter strength was primarily demand-driven rather than price-driven, while Meyrath said that ActiveScale has been the biggest year-over-year accelerator over the past several quarters.

QMCO Enters Fiscal 2027 With Reset Base

The call left little doubt about management’s priorities. Meyrath emphasized sustained revenue growth, a path back toward 40% gross margin, tighter operating discipline and continued execution against AI-driven storage demand.

The tone was constructive but not carefree. Management repeatedly acknowledged that supply tightness and component inflation remain active constraints, even as demand, backlog and liquidity have all moved in Quantum’s favor.

Quantum’s Zacks Signals

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of A, a Value Score of D and a VGM Score of B. A Zacks Rank #3 is generally more consistent with holding than aggressive buying, while the stronger Growth, Momentum and VGM readings point to better characteristics in those styles than in value.

The combination suggests the stock has some favorable style attributes, particularly outside pure valuation, but not the stronger setup usually associated with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) names. As always, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust following the just-reported results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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