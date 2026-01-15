Markets
Quantum Preliminary Q3 Revenue Improves; Stock Up Over 8% In Pre-Market

January 15, 2026 — 09:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quantum Corporation(QMCO), a data storage, management, and protection company, on Thursday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the third quarter.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Quantum anticipates revenue of around $72.7 million, higher than $72.6 million in the same period last year.

QMCO was up by 8.28% at $8.11 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The company expects to release its third-quarter earnings report by mid-February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

