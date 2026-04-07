Quantum IPO Pipeline Reopens: 1 Pure Play and 2 Enablers Stand Out

The quantum computing space is beginning to show early signs of a capital markets inflection, as fresh funding rounds and a gradually reopening IPO pipeline point to improving investor appetite for deep-tech plays. A notable recent development was Finland-based IQM Quantum Computers raising €50 million (about $57 million) from funds managed by BlackRock in March 2026 ahead of a planned public listing in the United States and Helsinki, according to Reuters. The funding is expected to support chip development and international expansion, while also positioning the company for public market entry.

This transaction indicates a broader trend of rising institutional participation in quantum computing. BlackRock’s involvement follows earlier large-scale funding activity across the sector, including capital raises by companies such as PsiQuantum, which has reportedly pursued funding rounds in the $750 million–$1 billion range (Reuters).

Meanwhile, in addition to IQM’s plans, Quantinuum, a unit formed by Honeywell HON, has also indicated intentions to go public, signaling a potential reopening of equity markets for advanced computing firms.

Government Backing Strengthens Long-Term Growth Outlook

The growing presence of institutional investors suggests increasing confidence that quantum computing, while still pre-commercial at scale, is evolving into a long-duration strategic investment theme alongside artificial intelligence. Importantly, this private and public market activity is supported by strong government backing. The European Union and national governments have committed billions toward quantum research and commercialization through initiatives such as the European Innovation Council and broader regional programs, helping companies like IQM scale their technology base.

Investment Strategy: Balancing Pure Plays With Infrastructure Enablers

Under current market conditions, allocating capital to quantum computing appears increasingly rational for investors with a long-term horizon. While the sector remains early-stage and inherently volatile, the combination of rising institutional funding, government support and a gradually reopening IPO pipeline suggests that the risk-reward profile is improving.

Pure-play names such as IonQ IONQ offer direct exposure to quantum advancements and could deliver outsized returns if commercialization milestones are achieved. At the same time, enablers like NVIDIA NVDA and Micron Technology MU provide a more balanced approach, as they supply the critical computing and memory infrastructure underpinning next-generation technologies. This dual pathway—high-upside pure plays alongside more stable platform enablers—allows investors to participate in the quantum opportunity while managing downside risk, making the sector an increasingly compelling strategic allocation.

IonQ represents one of the purest public-market plays on quantum computing, with growing commercial and government traction. The company has secured over $100 million in U.S. government contracts and is expanding partnerships across defense and research agencies, highlighting real-world demand for its systems. At the same time, IonQ is advancing hybrid quantum-classical applications and global collaborations, including work integrating quantum with AI and HPC ecosystems. The stock, while carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is projected to report nearly 14% earnings growth in 2026.

IONQ Sales and EPS Growth Rates (Y/Y %)



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NVIDIA is emerging as a foundational enabler of quantum computing through its CUDA-Q platform and hybrid computing architecture. The company’s technologies are already being adopted by global supercomputing centers to integrate quantum processors with GPU-based accelerated computing. Management has emphasized that future systems will combine quantum and GPU computing, supporting NVIDIA’s central role in this convergence.

By providing the infrastructure layer for quantum-classical workflows, NVIDIA offers investors indirect but scalable exposure to the quantum ecosystem alongside its dominant AI business. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is projected to report 66.9% earnings growth in fiscal 2027.

NVDA Sales and EPS Growth Rates (Y/Y %)



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Micron is an infrastructure player benefiting from the same technological shift driving quantum and AI convergence. The company’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced DRAM solutions are essential for powering next-generation data centers and GPU platforms used in hybrid quantum-classical systems. Its products are already integrated into NVIDIA’s latest AI and accelerated computing architectures, underscoring its role in enabling compute-intensive workloads. As demand for memory scales with advanced computing, Micron stands to benefit as a key supplier in the broader quantum-AI stack. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and is projected to report 603.9% earnings growth in fiscal 2026 (ending August 2026).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MU Sales and EPS Growth Rates (Y/Y %)



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Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.