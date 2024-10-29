Quantum Group announces start of sentinel dosing in Lucid-21-302 MAD trial

Quantum BioPharma announces through its subsidiary, HUGE Biopharma Australia, that sentinel dosing has started for its trial entitled “A Phase 1, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Lucid-21-302 in Healthy Adult Participants.”

