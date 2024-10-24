News & Insights

Quantum Graphite Ltd Updates Corporate Governance Statement

Quantum Graphite Ltd (AU:QGL) has released an update.

Quantum Graphite Ltd has released its updated corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to key recommendations by the ASX Corporate Governance Council. The statement, available on their website, outlines the company’s management and oversight practices, ensuring transparency and accountability. Investors can access these governance details to evaluate the company’s compliance with industry standards.

