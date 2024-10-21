Quantum Graphite Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

Quantum Graphite Ltd (AU:QGL) has released an update.

Quantum Graphite Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will discuss key topics including financial reports, director elections, and share issuance plans. The meeting will also cover the adoption of an employee incentive scheme and potential amendments to the company’s constitution. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to make their voices heard in these strategic decisions.

