Quantum Financial Loads Up on the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) With a $2.6 Million Purchase

Key Points

Quantum Financial bought 47,224 DFGP shares at an estimated trade size of $2.59 million

This transaction represented a 0.3% change in 13F reportable AUM for the third quarter of 2025

Post-trade position: 248,411 shares valued at $13.80 million

DFGP now accounts for 1.7% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 7, 2025, Quantum Financial Advisors, LLC disclosed a purchase of 47,224 shares in the Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP), with an estimated transaction value of $2.59 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 7, 2025, Quantum Financial Advisors, LLC increased its stake in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 47,224 shares. The estimated trade value, calculated using the quarterly average price, was approximately $2.59 million. The position now stands at 248,411 shares, valued at $13.80 million.

What else to know

This was a buy; DFGP represents 1.7% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

UNK:AVUS: $129.46 million (15.8% of AUM)

UNK:DFSU: $101.94 million (12.4% of AUM)

UNK:AVDE: $35.05 million (4.3% of AUM)

UNK:DFSI: $35.02 million (4.3% of AUM)

UNK:DFSB: $25.95 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $55.65, with a one-year total return of 1.7% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 12.1 percentage points.

Dividend yield stands at 2.9% as of October 8, 2025; shares are 0.3% below the 52-week high as of October 7, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 2.9% Price (as of market close October 7, 2025) $55.65 1-year total return 1.7%

Company snapshot

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF's investment strategy targets a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign debt securities, including both investment-grade and select lower-rated fixed income instruments.

Operates as an exchange-traded fund, providing daily liquidity and broad access to global bond markets.

Serves institutional and individual investors seeking exposure to global fixed income with a focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is a large-scale fixed income ETF with a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, providing investors with broad exposure to global bond markets through a diversified, rules-based approach.

Foolish take

Quantum Financial isn't a big fan of individual stocks. Apple is the only individual stock among its 20 largest holdings.

At 1.7% of the portfolio, the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF was Quantum Financial's 19th largest holding at the end of the third quarter.

At the end of September, the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF held 1,312 securities with a weighted average maturity of 8.65 years. The average yield to maturity was 5.58%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is not a triple-A rated bond fund. A majority of its portfolio is comprised of securities with an A rating or higher.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed by institutional investors in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating transaction values.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a security divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Fixed income: Investments that provide regular interest payments, such as bonds or debt securities.

Investment-grade: Bonds or debt securities rated as relatively low risk by credit rating agencies.

Lower-rated fixed income instruments: Bonds or debt securities with below investment-grade ratings, carrying higher credit risk.

Top holdings: The largest investments within a fund's portfolio, typically by market value.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Market capitalization: The total market value of a company's or ETF's outstanding shares.

Diversified portfolio: A mix of different asset types or securities to reduce investment risk.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.