Quantum Enhances Canal 13's Production Speed and Content Safety

Quantum Corporation QMCO recently announced that Canal 13, one of Chile’s premier broadcasters, has implemented a fully integrated content storage and management solution powered by Quantum’s Myriad and ActiveScale platforms. This deployment marks a significant step in modernizing Canal 13’s media infrastructure by eliminating storage silos and unifying production and archival systems into a streamlined, scalable and resilient workflow.

Canal 13 sought to simplify its fragmented storage landscape while optimizing performance and cost-efficiency amid increasing production demands, tight deadlines and evolving media formats. With the expertise of system integrator Zer Digital, the broadcaster deployed Quantum Myriad—an all-flash, software-defined NAS—for high-speed production tasks, alongside Quantum ActiveScale object storage, including Cold Storage, to create a cost-effective, scalable content lake for long-term archiving.

Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus

Quantum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote

Canal 13 has enhanced its media operations by deploying Quantum’s Myriad and ActiveScale solutions. Myriad, an all-flash, software-defined NAS, consolidates previously separate storage systems into a unified platform, enabling fast content ingest, editing and collaboration. It supports dynamic scaling and seamless adaptation to new projects without IT delays.

For long-term archiving, Canal 13 implemented ActiveScale object storage and Cold Storage to build a scalable, cost-efficient content lake strategy. This setup ensures reliable preservation of media with easy access for future use. ActiveScale’s multi-site resiliency also provides critical protection against potential disruptions, particularly in Chile’s earthquake-prone regions.

Canal 13 has significantly improved content turnaround with Myriad’s high-speed, flash-based performance, enabling quick ingest, editing and delivery. The unified platform simplifies storage management across production and archive workflows, requiring minimal IT expertise. It also offers future-ready flexibility to adapt to new formats and growing project demands. With ActiveScale Cold Storage, the broadcaster achieves cost-effective long-term archiving without unexpected cloud fees, while built-in multi-site resilience ensures reliable content protection against natural disasters.

Momentum in Myriad & ActiveScale to Drive QMCO Top Line

QMCO is a leading provider of end-to-end data management solutions. It offers solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. It caters to leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research and industrial technology verticals. Its premium Myriad and ActiveScale products continue to witness healthy demand trends.

In January 2025, Quantum enhanced its Quantum Myriad all-flash file system, offering the first-ever in-place scaling with automatic data leveling. These upgrades provide greater flexibility and adaptability, allowing customers to effectively manage the evolving storage needs of the artificial intelligence (AI) era. In December 2024, Quantum extended support for the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage capability by introducing an advanced parallel file system client for its Myriad all-flash file system.

Quantum’s continuous efforts to elevate cyber resiliency for modern enterprises through fresh launches and collaborations bode well. In October 2024, QMCO’s flagship ActiveScale platform expanded its Veeam Ready qualifications. Veeam Software supports Quantum's ActiveScale 7.0, which includes all-flash solutions for rapid ransomware recovery and reported ActiveScale Cold Storage for budget-friendly, air-gapped retention in the Veeam Archive Tier.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, ActiveScale experienced notable growth. Myriad continued to drive innovation by partnering with an AI pioneer, fusing quantum computing-inspired algorithms and AI/ML (machine learning) to solve complex challenges.

Recently, Quantum announced select preliminary financial results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. Based on unaudited figures, the company expects to report revenues between $65 million and $67 million, aligning with prior guidance of $66 million, plus or minus $2 million. Gross margin is anticipated to be around 44%, with a 1% margin of variance. The company also projects a GAAP net loss of approximately $3.5 million, with a possible fluctuation of $1 million.

Quantum plans to release its full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 in mid-June 2025.

QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 262.3% in the past six months compared with the Computer-Storage Devices industry's growth of 4.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are TaskUs, Inc. TASK, SAP SAP and Teradata Corporation TDC. TASK sports a Zacks Rank #1 while SAP and TDC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

TaskUs’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.39%. In the last reported quarter, TASK delivered an earnings surprise of 18.75%. Its shares have increased 8.6% in the past year.

SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.14%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 8.63%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.2%. Its shares have surged 51.7% in the past year.

Teradata’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters with the average surprise being 24.63%. In the last reported quarter, TDC delivered an earnings surprise of 15.79%. Its shares have decreased 31.7% in the past year.

