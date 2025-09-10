Quantum Corporation Q1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Quantum Corporation (QMCO) reported Loss for first quarter of -$17.2 million

The company's earnings totaled -$17.2 million, or -$1.87 per share. This compares with -$19.9 million, or -$4.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quantum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$14.5 million or -$1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $64.3 million from $72.3 million last year.

Quantum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$17.2 Mln. vs. -$19.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.87 vs. -$4.15 last year. -Revenue: $64.3 Mln vs. $72.3 Mln last year.

