Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$4.25 Price Target

The quarterly results for Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 63% toUS$0.13 per share. Revenues of US$97m did beat expectations by 3.2%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:QMCO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Quantum's four analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$385.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$0.25. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$385.4m and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2023. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$4.25per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Quantum, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$6.00 and the most bearish at US$2.75 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast out to 2023. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink 5.4% annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.6% annually. Although Quantum's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Quantum. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Quantum's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Quantum's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Quantum. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Quantum going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Quantum (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

