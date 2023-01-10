Markets
Quantum Corp. CFO Quits; Names Replacement; Preliminary Q3 Revenue Above Estimates

January 10, 2023 — 08:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Quantum Corporation (QMCO), a solutions provider to manage video and other unstructured data, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Kenneth Gianella as its Chief Financial Officer, with effect from January 12. Ken will succeed outgoing CFO Mike Dodson.

Gianella was most recently with Itron, Inc.

In addition, the company has announced preliminary results for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022. For the quarter, the firm expects revenue to be at around $110 million, exceeding its original outlook of $103 million.

Four analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters estimate the firm to report revenue of $103.24 million, for the quarter.

