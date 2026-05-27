Quantum Computing's Commercial Breakout Has Arrived

The quantum computing sector is undergoing a fundamental repricing, but the catalyst is not what most investors assume.

While the U.S. government's recent $2 billion capital injection via the CHIPS and Science Act provides a significant operational runway, the more profound structural shift is happening at the commercial level. The industry has finally crossed the chasm from theoretical lab physics to utility-scale industrial infrastructure, driven by a rapid acceleration in enterprise bookings, the maturation of recurring cloud-based revenue models, and a structural pivot toward high-yield commercial wafer fabrication.

For investors, this marks a critical inflection point. The speculative phase, once defined by academic milestones and prototype demonstrations, is giving way to a new era of tangible enterprise adoption, scalable manufacturing, and defensible business models. This evolution demands a fresh look at the key players who are not just building the future of computing, but are also constructing the commercial and industrial foundation for it today.

Building the Quantum Backbone

The clearest signal of the industry's maturation is the pivot from bespoke, low-yield research projects to standardized, high-yield commercial fabrication. Two companies exemplify this crucial infrastructure build-out, positioning themselves as the essential picks and shovels of the new quantum economy.

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is leveraging its deep manufacturing expertise to anchor the domestic supply chain.

The new Anderon subsidiary, capitalized with $1 billion in federal funding and a matching $1 billion internal investment, is set to become a dedicated 300mm quantum wafer fabrication facility.

The strategic move separates the high-capital-expenditure foundry business from its core operations, allowing IBM to build a foundational manufacturing moat. This provides investors with direct exposure to the sector's long-term industrial potential, backed by IBM's formidable balance sheet and existing profitability.

Similarly, GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) is carving out a critical niche as a multi-platform foundry. Its new Quantum Technology Solutions division, bolstered by a $375 million CHIPS Act grant, is engineered to produce quantum components across multiple modalities, including superconducting, trapped-ion, and photonic systems.

This positions GlobalFoundries not as a bet on a single winning technology but as an indispensable partner for the entire ecosystem. GlobalFoundries is set to capture value regardless of which modality ultimately dominates specific applications, making it a powerful horizontal play on the sector's overall growth.

From Lumpy Hardware to Predictable Cloud Revenue

For the pure-play quantum operators, the business model itself is undergoing a transformation that significantly de-risks their investment profile. The historical reliance on lumpy, unpredictable hardware sales is being replaced by the stable, recurring revenue streams of quantum-as-a-service (QaaS) platforms, which are proving their commercial viability.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) offers a compelling case study.

A superficial look at its Q1 2026 earnings reveals a sharp revenue contraction. A deeper analysis, however, shows this was due to a non-recurring hardware sale in the prior year's quarter.

The real story lies in the bookings for D-Wave Quantum, which surged an astonishing 1,994% to $33.4 million, driven by major enterprise and institutional deals. This demonstrates accelerating demand for its hybrid quantum-classical cloud services, establishing a predictable, high-margin revenue base that is far more valuable than one-off system sales.

This trend is echoed across the sector. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is driving adoption through its Quantum Cloud Services platform, which now provides access to its newly available 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system.

By focusing on cloud access, these operators lower the barrier to entry for enterprise clients, accelerating the discovery of commercial use cases in financial modeling, pharmaceutical research, and logistics optimization.

It’s Not a Winner-Takes-All Race

While concerns about a winner-takes-all scenario persist, the sector's diversification across modalities such as superconducting, neutral-atom, and annealing technologies reduces overall risk and fosters resilience.

The field includes various modalities, each with unique strengths:

Superconducting Qubits: Pursued by leaders like IBM and Rigetti Computing, this is one of the most mature technologies for building universal gate-model quantum computers.

Neutral Atoms: Championed by newcomers such as Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), this approach offers the potential for large qubit counts and strong connectivity, attracting significant attention and capital following its public market debut.

Quantum Annealing: The specialty of D-Wave Quantum, this modality is already delivering commercial value for complex optimization problems today, even as the dual-platform quantum computing company develops its own gate-model systems.

This technological diversity is a sign of a healthy, expanding market. It suggests the future of quantum computing will not be a monolith but a rich ecosystem of specialized solutions tailored to different problems, much like the classical computing world has both central processing units and graphics processing units.

Balancing Near-Term Risk With Long-Term Runway

While the long-term outlook appears robust, investors must balance this potential against near-term financial realities. The pure-play operators are currently experiencing significant cash burn and deep margin compression as they invest heavily in research and development.

However, many are fortified with strong balance sheets. Rigetti Computing, for instance, holds approximately $569 million in cash with virtually no debt, providing a multi-year runway to execute its technology roadmap without the immediate threat of shareholder dilution.

For investors building a quantum portfolio, the paths to exposure are becoming clearer.

The infrastructure players, IBM and GlobalFoundries, offer a more conservative approach, grounding their quantum ambitions in profitable, cash-flow-positive legacy businesses.

The pure-play companies, including D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and the recently public Infleqtion, present a higher-risk, higher-reward opportunity. Investors with a long-term horizon might consider watching these names closely as they translate technological breakthroughs into recurring enterprise revenue, marking the true beginning of the commercial quantum era.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.