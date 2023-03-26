InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: “Quantum Computing Stocks Offer Life-Changing Wealth Potential for Long-Term Investors” was previously published in January 2023. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.

As a long-term investor during periods of market volatility like we’re seeing today, there’s one thing I always do.

I zoom out to look at the big picture. That way, I can identify technological megatrends that are going to reshape the world over the next decade (regardless of stock market gyrations). Then I buy the stocks on the cutting edge of those megatrends at huge discounts.

And then in a few years, I sell those stocks for huge profits.

I did this in 2015, when the market was freaking out about plunging oil prices and a global economic slowdown. That same year, I recommended investors buy the dip in an up-and-coming chipmaker called Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). A few years later, AMD stock had soared more than 8,000%.

I did this in 2018, when the market was crashing as the Fed was hiking interest rates too aggressively. In the midst of that crash, I recommended investors buy the dip in tech stocks like The Trade Desk (TTD), Roku (ROKU), and Tesla (TSLA). All three stocks went on to soar more than 1,000%.

I also did it in March 2020, when the market was roiling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March and April, I was pounding the table on stocks like ZScaler (ZS) and Snap (SNAP). Those stocks popped more than 500% each over the next year.

This is sort of “my thing”. I thrive in market volatility because I’m able to zoom out and look at the big picture. I know that the volatility will pass and that its only true lasting impact will be that it gives me an opportunity to buy the future at a major discount.

That’s an opportunity I’ll never pass up.

So, here I find myself in March 2023, faced with a struggling stock market that is coming off of one of its worst years ever.

I’m not running for the hills. I’m running into the storm – because in its wreckage, I know I’ll find fortunes.

Indeed, I think I’ve found the biggest potential fortune-making opportunity of my career in today’s stock market storm. I’m talking about a breakthrough tech that could be more important to humanity than the invention of the wheel, even the discovery of fire.

I’m talking about quantum computing.

What Is Quantum Computing?

Let me start this breakdown of quantum computing by saying that the underlying physics of this technological breakthrough – quantum mechanics – is a complex topic that would require 500 pages to fully understand.

This complexity is partially why the economic implications of quantum computing are so profound.

But, alas, here’s my best attempt at explaining quantum mechanics (and computing) in as few words as possible.

For centuries, scientists have developed, tested, and validated the laws of the physical world, known as classical mechanics. These scientifically explain how and why things work, where they come from, so on and so forth.

But in 1897, J.J. Thomson discovered the electron. And he unveiled a new, subatomic world of super-small things that didn’t obey the laws of classical mechanics… at all. Instead, they obeyed their own set of rules, which have since become known as quantum mechanics.

For starters, subatomic particles can theoretically exist in multiple places at once. Weird, I know. And this is why we needed a new set of laws to explain subatomic particle behavior.

The Quantum Breakdown

In classical mechanics, objects are in one place at one time. You are either at the store or at home, not both.

But in quantum mechanics, subatomic particles can theoretically exist in multiple places at once before they’re observed. A single subatomic particle can exist in point A and point B at the same time until we observe it. And at that point, it only exists at either point A or point B.

So, the true “location” of a subatomic particle is some combination of all its possible positions.

This is called quantum superpositioning.

Another phenomenon is that, in classical mechanics, objects can only “work” with things that are also “real.” You can’t use your imaginary friend to help move a couch. You need your real friend to help you.

But in quantum mechanics, you sort of can use your imaginary friend.

That is, remember how the true location of a subatomic particle is the combination of all of its probabilistic states? Well, all of those probabilistic states are not independent. They’re entangled. So, if we know something about the probabilistic positioning of one subatomic particle, then we know something about the probabilistic positioning of another. It’s all connected, meaning that theoretically, all these probabilistic states can work together, all at once.

This is called quantum entanglement.

Between entanglement and superpositioning, subatomic particles can theoretically have multiple probabilistic states at once. And all those probabilistic states can work together – again, all at once – to accomplish some task.

Pretty wild, right?

It goes against everything classical mechanics has taught us about the world. It goes against common sense. But it’s true. It’s real. And now, for the first time ever, we are learning how to harness this unique phenomenon to change everything about everything…

This is why quantum computing could be more revolutionary than the discovery of fire or the invention of the wheel.

Everything will change over the next few years because of quantum mechanics – and some investors are going to make a lot of money.

Quantum Computing Will Change the World

The study of quantum theory has led to huge advancements over the past century. That’s especially true over the past decade. Scientists at leading tech companies have started to figure out how to harness the power of quantum mechanics to make a new generation of super quantum computers. And they’re infinitely faster and more powerful than even today’s fastest supercomputers.

Haim Israel, managing director of research at Bank of America, has said that, “By the end of this decade, the amount of calculations that we can make [on a quantum computer] will be more than the atoms in the visible universe.”

Again, the physics behind quantum computers is highly complex, but once again, here’s my Cliff’s Notes version…

Today’s computers are built on top of the laws of classical mechanics. That is, they store information on what are called bits, which can store data binarily as either “1” or “0.”

But what if you could turn those classical bits into quantum bits – qubits – to leverage superpositioning to be both “1” and “0” stores at once?

Further, what if you could leverage entanglement and have all multi-state qubits work together to solve computationally taxing problems?

Theoretically, you’d create a machine with so much computational power that it would make today’s most advanced supercomputers seem ancient.

That’s exactly what is happening today.

The Possibilities Behind Quantum Computing

Google has built a quantum computer that is about 158 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s a real number.

Imagine the possibilities behind a new set of quantum computers 158 million times faster than even today’s fastest computers…

We’d finally have the level of AI that you see in movies. The biggest limitation to AI today is the robustness of machine learning algorithms, which are constrained by supercomputing capacity. Expand that capacity, and you get infinitely improved machine learning algos and infinitely smarter AI.

We could eradicate disease. We already have tools like gene editing. But its effectiveness relies on the robustness of the underlying computing capacity to identify, target, insert, cut, and repair genes. Insert quantum computing capacity, and all that happens without error in seconds — allowing us to fix anything about anyone.

We could finally have that million-mile EV. We can only improve batteries if we can test them. And we can only test them in the real world so much. Therefore, the key to unlocking a million-mile battery is through simulation. And the quickness and effectiveness of simulations rest upon the robustness of underlying computing capacity. Make that capacity 158 million times bigger, and cellular simulation will happen 158 million times faster.

The economic opportunities here are truly endless.

The Final Word

Quantum computing is the most underrated, most transformational technological breakthrough since the internet.

In fact, it may be bigger than the internet. It may be bigger than the discovery of fire itself.

And at the epicenter of this technological transformation is one tiny tech startup that hardly anyone has heard about. But it has developed the world’s most advanced quantum hardware.

And in fact, this stock could end up being the biggest winner of my career.

Find out more about that tiny stock and its breakthrough tech.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Quantum Computing Stocks Offer Life-Changing Wealth Potential for Long-Term Investors appeared first on InvestorPlace.

