Quantum-Computing Stocks Are Trading at 100 Times Revenue -- Here's Why Buffett-Style Investors Are Staying Cautious

Key Points

Quantum-computing stocks trading at 80–100 times revenue face steep execution and macro risk.

Heavy cash burn and stock-funded deals can mean ongoing dilution before true profitability arrives.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot ›

A veteran value‑style investor digs into quantum‑computing stocks trading at 80 to 100x revenue, spotlighting cash burn, dilution risk from stock‑funded deals, and the "too hard" pile. Watch the video below to see why caution may be warranted.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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