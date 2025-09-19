Quantum Computing Is Skyrocketing Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points Quantum Computing stock is rising rapidly following news that the U.S. Air Force is ramping up investments in quantum tech.

The Trump administration is reportedly looking to accelerate the U.S.'s development of quantum technologies.

Quantum Computing also got a vote of confidence from an investment firm yesterday.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum Computing ›

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock is surging Friday and leading a pack of industry gainers in the day's trading. The tech specialist's share price is up 25.4% as of 1:15 p.m. ET.

Quantum Computing is soaring today in response to news that the U.S. Air Force is aiming to increase research in the quantum computing space and a report suggesting that the Trump administration could soon issue an executive order to accelerate the development of quantum technologies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Quantum Computing stock may also be getting a sustained boost from bullish analyst coverage published yesterday. In its recently published note, Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a one-year price target of $24 per share. As of this writing, Lake Street's valuation target implies additional upside of roughly 4%.

Is Quantum Computing stock a buy right now?

With today's gains, Quantum Computing stock is now up approximately 41% across this year's trading and 168% over the last six months.But there's still an incredibly high degree of speculation involved in charting the performance outlooks for Quantum Computing and other players in the space.

Quantum Computing is currently valued at more than 8,960 times this year's expected sales. The company could eventually see explosive sales growth and tap into demand for quantum technologies connected to artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptography, but there's inherently a lot of risk in its current valuation profile. Investors with high risk tolerance may find it worth adding Quantum Computing stock to gain exposure to long-term quantum trends, but others may wish to remain on the sidelines.

Should you invest $1,000 in Quantum Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Quantum Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Quantum Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.