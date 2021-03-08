Quantum computing provider IonQ to go public through blank-check merger in $2 bln deal

March 8 (Reuters) - Quantum computing company IonQ Inc said on Monday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives the combined company a pro-forma market capitalisation of $2 billion.

