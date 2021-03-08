US Markets

Quantum computing provider IonQ to go public through blank-check merger in $2 bln deal

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Quantum computing company IonQ Inc said on Monday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives the combined company a pro-forma market capitalisation of $2 billion.

March 8 (Reuters) - Quantum computing company IonQ Inc said on Monday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives the combined company a pro-forma market capitalisation of $2 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More