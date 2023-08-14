Quantum Computing Play IONQ Is the Silent Giant for Next-Gen AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Maryland-headquartered IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is one of those companies that’s under the radar today but could be famous very soon. Folks who understand what the future of computing will look like and would like to profit from this should definitely take a closer look at IONQ stock.

You’ve already heard about the revolution in artificial intelligence. But what’s the next step? It may be quantum computing, which is extremely fast, powerful and intelligent.

Thus, IonQ is on the cusp of both an evolution and a revolution, and early investors are in the right place at the right time.

IONQ Stock Runs High on Quantum Computing

Not long ago, GeekWire reported on IonQ’s best-in-class quantum computer, known as Forte. IonQ is currently developing the next generation of Forte in Seattle.

If you thought today’s AI is powerful, quantum computing has the potential to take super-computing to the next level. And, customers may be able to deploy quantum computing in real-world applications surprisingly soon.

As IonQ co-founder and chief scientist Chris Monroe put it, “We’re not talking a decade away here anymore.”

IONQ stock has already moved higher this year as Wall Street seems to view IonQ as an AI-adjacent business. There’s much more to IonQ than generative AI hype, though.

The company is proving itself as an quantum computing pioneer. Amazingly, IonQ is developing basic human cognition models that run on quantum computing hardware.

Hence, IonQ is “paving the way to the potential development of improved decision making models that imitate human thought.”

IonQ Makes Waves on Multiple Continents

We already mentioned that IonQ is advancing extremely powerful quantum computing technology in Seattle. However, IonQ’s operations aren’t limited to the U.S.

IonQ is truly an international company. For example, IonQ has reportedly formed a partnership with The Center of Competence for Quantum and Artificial Intelligence. This is also known as QuantumBasel, and it is Switzerland’s first quantum computing hub.

According to Forbes, this collaboration calls for IonQ and QuantumBasel to “jointly establish and manage a European quantum data center.” In addition, they will install “two advanced IonQ quantum computers” at QuantumBasel.

Moving from Europe to Asia, IonQ recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology).

This arrangement will enable IonQ to utilize its tech resources to “foster the local quantum industry” in South Korea.

IONQ Stock: The Growth Runway Is There

There’s more to the future of computing than today’s AI. Future-facing investors should take a look at IonQ, which is currently pushing the boundaries of ultra-powerful quantum computing technology.

At the same time, many investors haven’t heard about IonQ yet. So, there’s still a window of opportunity here.

With that in mind, IONQ stock earns an “A” grade and may be appropriate for a small share position in your long-term portfolio.

