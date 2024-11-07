News & Insights

Quantum Computing Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financials

Quantum Computing ( (QUBT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quantum Computing presented to its investors.

Quantum Computing Inc. is a company that specializes in developing quantum and ancillary products for high-performance computing applications using integrated photonics and non-linear quantum optics, primarily targeting the technology sector. In their latest earnings report for the period ending September 30, 2024, the company highlighted significant financial activities and strategic developments.

The recent earnings report reveals that Quantum Computing Inc. increased its total assets to $76.8 million from $74.4 million at the end of 2023. The company reported a net loss of $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $20.4 million loss in the same period of the previous year. Quantum Computing Inc. raised $14.6 million through stock issuance and secured a $8.25 million promissory note to support its operations and strategic investments.

Key performance metrics indicate that revenue slightly increased to $311,000 from $283,000 in the previous year, with a minor improvement in gross profit. However, the company continues to face significant challenges with operating expenses, which amounted to $17.1 million. Despite the financial losses, the company is strategically investing in its photonics technology and expanding its capabilities in quantum LIDAR and secure network solutions.

Looking forward, management acknowledges the challenges but remains focused on leveraging its core photonics technology to enhance its product offerings and expand its market presence. The company anticipates the need to secure additional funding to sustain operations and continue its growth strategy.

