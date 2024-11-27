Quantum Computing call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Quantum Computing (QUBT) with 4,374 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 28 points to 264.94%. 11/29 weekly 7 puts and 11/29 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.46. Earnings are expected on March 31st.

