Markets
VST

Quantum Capital To Sell About 90% Of Natural Gas Assets Owned By Cogentrix Energy To Vistra

January 05, 2026 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quantum Capital Group Monday announced that it has agreed to sell about 90% of the modern natural gas generation assets owned by Cogentrix Energy, a premier U.S. independent power producer, to Vistra Corp. (VST) for a total consideration of approximately $4.7 billion.

The company will retain its ownership interest in Cedar Bayou 4, a 550 MW natural gas-fired plant in Baytown, Texas.

Cogentrix is a developer, owner, and operator of power generation assets across the country, with a more than four-decade track record of delivering dependable power to communities and industries.

The Cogentrix platform provides approximately 5.5 gigawatts of capacity. With modern natural gas generation facilities located throughout PJM, ISO New England, and ERCOT, Cogentrix plays a key role in maintaining reliable and cost-efficient electricity supply.

"This highly successful partnership with Cogentrix highlights the scale and capabilities of the Quantum platform and our deep expertise across the gas-to-power space," said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum. "This transaction delivers a strong outcome for our investors and strategic partners in Cogentrix, including Williams, Trafigura Group, and Carnelian Energy Capital, and reinforces our long-standing belief in the critical importance of dependable power generation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Vistra and have strong confidence in Vistra's ability to create long-term value through its industry-leading asset base and strategic execution."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-to-late 2026, subject to certain regulatory approvals, including by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Justice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and certain state regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.