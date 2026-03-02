Quantum Capital Dumps $7.4 Million of Descartes Systems Stock Amid 40% Pullback

Key Points

Quantum Capital reduced its holding by 83,107 shares; estimated transaction value: $7.43 million (based on the quarterly average price).

Quarter-end DSGX position value dropped by $8.04 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movements.

Estimated trade equaled 0.86% of the fund’s $863.71 million 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 31,421 shares valued at $2.75 million

DSGX now represents 0.32% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, Quantum Capital Management, LLC reduced its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 83,107 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is $7.43 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The fund held 31,421 shares valued at $2.75 million at quarter-end, down from its previous position.

What else to know

The DSGX stake now accounts for 0.32% of Quantum’s 13F AUM, compared to 1.18% in the prior quarter.

Top five holdings after the filing: Old Dominion Freight Line : $95.64 million (11.07% of AUM) Heico Class A : $74.14 million (8.58% of AUM) Primerica : $65.56 million (7.59% of AUM) NVR : $63.16 million (7.31% of AUM) Veeva Systems : $62.68 million (7.26% of AUM)



As of February 27, 2026, shares were trading at $66.25, down 39.66% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 54 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $703.71 million Net Income (TTM) $155.53 million Price (as of market close February 27, 2026) $66.25 One-Year Price Change (39.66%)

Company snapshot

Descartes Systems Group:

Offers cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions, including routing, transportation management, customs compliance, trade data analytics, and e-commerce warehouse management.

Operates a modular, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Serves transportation and logistics providers, distribution-intensive companies, manufacturers, retailers, and mobile business service providers globally.

Descartes is a technology company specializing in cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. Its scalable SaaS platform enables clients to optimize delivery, manage shipments, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline global trade operations. With a focus on interoperability and modularity, Descartes delivers mission-critical tools to logistics-intensive enterprises, supporting operational efficiency and regulatory adherence in complex supply chains.

What this transaction means for investors

After originally buying Descartes in Q4 last year, Quantum Capital has sold roughly three-quarters of the stock since, amid the stock’s 40% pullback. While I can’t speak to Quantum’s reasoning -- and it’s also worth noting that they trimmed 24 of its 34 positions, so it might have just been necessary to sell -- I would only be a buyer of Descartes stock at today’s valuation.

Briefly trading at more than 50 times free cash flow (FCF), Descartes has crashed back to reality, but now trades at a much more reasonable 25 times FCF. Battling macro uncertainty, the normalization of growth following the pandemic, and tariffs that potentially delayed purchases or the need for services, Descartes’ sales growth slowed to 11% in its latest quarter. Making matters worse, the broader SaaS industry is under siege as the market punishes stocks it believes may not survive the AI revolution.

That said, I believe Descartes’ vast ecosystem of connections, data, regulation compliance, and interconnected systems cannot simply be replaced overnight by AI. While AI may be deployed by certain customers across single layers or specific use cases, it will not likely ever be deployed in a way that can match all of Descartes’ ecosystem, which now includes a growing number of AI offerings itself. Since I believe Descartes will benefit more from AI than be disrupted, I’ll have to take the opposite stance as Quantum Capital, and say the stock looks like a promising investment at today’s valuation.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Descartes Systems Group, NVR, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Descartes Systems Group, Heico, NVR, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

