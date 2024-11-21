Quantum Boosts Cyber Resiliency With Advanced DXi9000 Series

Quantum Corporation QMCO recently unveiled its latest innovation — the DXi9200 — to address threats associated with rapidly evolving cyberattacks, including ransomware. Being the newest addition to the successful DXi9000 Series, this hybrid data protection appliance is tailored for scalability, security and efficiency in backup and recovery solutions, with advanced capabilities to protect and empower enterprises.



The DXi9200 takes a proactive stance against modern cybersecurity threats, equipping organizations with the tools they need to safeguard data, validate recovery operations and recover swiftly in the event of an attack. The DXi9200 is available in flexible deployment models, including capital purchases or a pay-as-you-go subscription through Quantum GO.

Key Features of QMCO’s DXi9200 Solution

A key aspect of the DXi9200 is its flexible scalability. Starting with a 110 TB entry capacity, the appliance can scale incrementally in 55 TB, reaching a maximum usable capacity of 2.2 PB. This dynamic scalability is enhanced by capacity-on-demand licensing, allowing organizations to expand storage as their needs grow. In addition, with Quantum’s advanced data reduction technology, the DXi9200 achieves a robust 70x data reduction rate. This efficiency enables logical capacities of up to 462 PB under management, ensuring that enterprises can handle growing data volumes without compromising resilience.



The DXi9200 is built on a hardened architecture aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0., empowering organizations to manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively. With at-rest and in-flight data encryption, multi-factor authentication and role-based access control, the appliance safeguards data from unauthorized access. The appliance supports offsite replication, cloud tiering to public and private clouds and Direct-to-Tape capabilities, enabling organizations to recover critical data within minutes.



The DXi9200 is engineered to enhance operational efficiency, boasting 30% faster “ingest and restore” performance than the previous model. This improvement allows more frequent backups to minimize recovery point objectives and continuous validation of data sets and recovery processes. It also facilitates rapid data access for recovering large workflows, ensuring minimal downtime after an incident. Also, with real-time status updates and anomaly detection of vital events, the appliance acts as an early warning system to prevent breaches and failures.



Furthermore, the DXi9200 protects against data corruption and alteration through immutable snapshots, RAID parity protection and frequent integrity health checks. It works seamlessly with premium malware detection and backup software like Veeam, Veritas and Commvault.

Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus

Quantum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote

By combining high-speed NVMe flash and dense hard drives, the DXi9200 offers double the price/performance of earlier versions, fits 2.2 PB of storage into just 12 rack units (68% denser) and uses 25% less power. This allows organizations to enhance cyber resilience while saving on space, energy and costs.



Quantum’s continuous efforts to elevate cyber resiliency for modern enterprises through fresh launches and collaborations bode well. In October 2024, QMCO’s flagship ActiveScale platform expanded its Veeam Ready qualifications. Veeam Software supports Quantum's ActiveScale 7.0, which includes all-flash solutions for rapid ransomware recovery and reportedActiveScale Cold Storage for budget-friendly, air-gapped retention in the Veeam Archive Tier.



QMCO is a leading provider of end-to-end data management solutions. It offers solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. It caters to leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research and industrial technology verticals. Its premium Myriad and ActiveScale products continue to witness healthy demand trends.



However, a continued slowdown across the Product segment has affected QMCO’s overall performance. In the last reported quarter, its revenues declined 6.9% year over year to $70.5 million due to a decrease in revenues from primary storage. Supply chain woes remain an overhang on its performance.

QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have lost 50.7% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 26.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Plexus Corp., Inc. PLXS, Workday Inc. WDAY and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. IDCC & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.