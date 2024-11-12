Quantum Biopharma’s Financial Growth and Stability

Quantum Biopharma (TSE:QNTM) has released an update.
Quantum Biopharma, formerly known as FSD Pharma Inc., has reported a notable increase in total assets, climbing to $19.03 million as of September 2024, up from $17.47 million at the end of 2023. The company’s liabilities have decreased, and its equity attributable to shareholders has improved significantly, suggesting a strengthened financial position. Investors may find these developments encouraging as Quantum Biopharma continues to navigate its financial landscape.
