Quantum BioPharma Shares Surge 32% After Lawsuit Investigation News Coverage

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) leapt 32.09%, rising $2.58 to $10.62, after media reports highlighted a $700 million lawsuit accusing the company of stock market manipulation, a case that has become the subject of a three-part investigative news series on W5.

The spotlight on the lawsuit has sparked renewed investor interest, as markets are reacting to the potential implications of the litigation and the ensuing publicity.

On the day of the announcement, QNTM experienced significant trading volume as investors responded to the news coverage surrounding the litigation. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $3.45 - $12.75.

