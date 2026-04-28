Quantum BioPharma (QNTM) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for Quantum BioPharma (NasdaqCM:QNTM) has been revised to $36.72 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of $33.12 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 725.15% from the latest reported closing price of $4.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum BioPharma. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 36.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNTM is 0.00%, an increase of 98.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.24% to 169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 50K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNTM by 39.39% over the last quarter.

Platform Technology Partners holds 41K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Marex Group holds 13K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gts Securities holds 12K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.