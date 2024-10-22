News & Insights

Quantum BioPharma posts link to lawsuit against CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion

October 22, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Quantum BioPharma announces the Company, on 20th October 2024, had filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities, and others engaged in market manipulation schemes that violated Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5(a) and (c) and Section 9(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This lawsuit alleges that between 1st of January 2020, and 15th of August 2024 the Defendants and/or their customers used “spoofing” techniques to manipulate the share price of Quantum BioPharma shares. The Company is seeking damages of more than $700M. Due to a lot of inquiries the Company has posted a copy of the complaint on its website on the News page

