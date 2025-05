Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Partners with BitGo Trust for Secure Management of Cryptocurrency Assets

Quantum BioPharma partners with BitGo for secure custody of cryptocurrency assets, enhancing security and compliance for their digital holdings.

Quiver AI Summary

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with BitGo Trust Company to securely manage and store its cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, and DOGE coin. BitGo will provide institutional-grade custody solutions, ensuring security and compliance for Quantum as they expand their presence in the cryptocurrency space. CEO Zeeshan Saeed emphasized the importance of this partnership for the company's security and compliance as a public entity. BitGo's services include multi-signature wallets and cold storage technology, along with an insurance policy for added protection. Quantum BioPharma is also focused on developing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, with a significant emphasis on their lead compound for multiple sclerosis, Lucid-MS.

Potential Positives

Quantum BioPharma has partnered with BitGo Trust Company for secure custody of its cryptocurrency assets, enhancing its security and compliance measures.

This partnership with a reputable firm like BitGo demonstrates Quantum's commitment to managing digital assets responsibly as it expands into the cryptocurrency space.

The partnership includes access to BitGo's cutting-edge security infrastructure, which may improve stakeholder confidence in Quantum's asset management practices.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a partnership with BitGo for cryptocurrency custody may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's strategic focus, as it suggests a shift toward digital assets instead of its primary pharmaceutical initiatives.

The press release emphasizes multiple forward-looking statements cautioning that actual results may differ from expectations, which could generate uncertainty and skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance.

The mention of risks associated with the clinical development program for Lucid-MS indicates potential challenges in advancing towards human trials, which may impact investor confidence in the company's core product development efforts.

FAQ

What partnership did Quantum BioPharma announce recently?

Quantum BioPharma partnered with BitGo Trust Company for secure management of its cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin and Solana.

What services will BitGo provide to Quantum BioPharma?

BitGo will offer institutional-grade custody services, including multi-signature wallets and cold storage technology for enhanced security.

How does Quantum BioPharma prioritize security?

Quantum BioPharma emphasizes security and compliance by selecting a trusted custodian like BitGo for their cryptocurrency asset management.

What is the main focus of Quantum BioPharma?

Quantum BioPharma focuses on developing innovative biopharmaceutical solutions for neurodegenerative, metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders.

What percentage of Celly Nutrition does Quantum BioPharma own?

Quantum BioPharma retains a 22.95% ownership stake in Celly Nutrition as of December 31, 2024.

Full Release



TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“



Quantum BioPharma



” or the “



Company



”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, today announced that it has selected BitGo Trust Company (“BitGo”) as one of its partners to securely manage and store its Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and DOGE coin holdings (“crypto currency assets”).





BitGo, known for its secure and compliant custody solutions, will provide institutional-grade custody services using its security infrastructure.





"We are pleased to partner with BitGo as our trusted custodian for our crypto currency assets," said Zeeshan Saeed, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman at Quantum. "As we expand our engagement with crypto currency assets, having a secure custodian like BitGo supports our security and compliance priorities as a public company."





BitGo offers a full suite of custody solutions, including multi-signature wallets and 100% cold storage technology, providing protection against theft, loss, or unauthorized access. Additionally, its insurance policy provides an added layer of security, aligning with Quantum’s standards for asset management.





“Institutions like Quantum are shaping the next generation of digital finance, and they deserve a foundation that’s built to last," said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo. "BitGo’s mission has always been to provide that backbone—secure, compliant, and trusted by the world’s leading firms.”







About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“



Lucid



”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“



Celly Nutrition



”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 22.95% (as of December 31, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at





www.unbuzzd.com





. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.





For more information on Quantum BioPharma, please visit





www.quantumbiopharma.com





.







About BitGo







BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit



www.bitgo.com



.







Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “is expected”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “pending”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecasts”, “targets”, or “hopes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “should” “might”, “will be taken”, or “occur” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s focus on the research and development of Lucid-MS to prevent and reverse myelin degradation; the Company’s Lucid-21-302 clinical development program in multiple sclerosis advancing towards human phase-2 efficacy trials; Lucid-21-302 having an initial indication in multiple sclerosis; the Company’s intention to retain 100% of the rights to develop products for pharmaceutical and medical uses; the Company’s intention to maintain a portfolio of strategic investments through FSD Strategic Investments Inc.; the Company’s approach to treatments in brain disorders and alcohol health representing a tremendous revenue potential; the Company’s belief that its share price does not current financial position and recent operational improvements; that certain amounts can be collected by the Company from the bond when all appeals of Dr. Bokhari are exhausted; and that a strong cash and cash equivalents provide a solid foundation for operations and potential growth opportunities.





Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s assessment of market conditions, its ability to gain market share, and its potential competitive edge are accurate; the Company will have the ability to carry out its plans with respect to its new innovation and offerings, including its ability to conduct research and development of Lucid-MS; the Company’s Lucid-21-302 clinical development program in multiple sclerosis will advance towards human phase-2 efficacy trials; Lucid-21-302 having an initial indication in multiple sclerosis; the Company will retain 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses; the Company will seek new business opportunities; the Company will increase efficiency in its processes and partnerships; the Company will have the ability to carry out its other goals and objectives the Company’s intention to maintain a portfolio of strategic investments through FSD Strategic Investments Inc.; the Company’s approach to treatments in brain disorders and alcohol health will have a tremendous revenue potential;





These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s inability to retain 100% of the rights to develop products for pharmaceutical or medical uses; the Company’s inability to enhance its product development capabilities and/or maintain a portfolio of strategic investments; the Company’s Lucid-21-302 clinical development program in multiple sclerosis will not advance towards human phase-2 efficacy trials; Lucid-21-302 not having an initial indication in multiple sclerosis; the Company will not have the ability to carry out its other goals and objectives the Company’s intention to maintain a portfolio of strategic investments through FSD Strategic Investments Inc.; the Company’s approach to treatments in brain disorders and alcohol health will not have a tremendous revenue potential; and the risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, final short form base shelf prospectus dated December 22, 2023 and registration statement on Form F-3 containing a base shelf prospectus, each under the heading “Risk Factors”. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.





The reader is urged to refer to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.







Contacts:







Quantum BioPharma Ltd.





Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board





Email: Zsaeed@quantumbiopharma.com





Telephone: (833) 571-1811





Investor Relations





Investor Relations: IR@QuantumBioPharma.com





General Inquiries: info@QuantumBioPharma.com



