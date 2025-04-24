Quantum BioPharma Ltd. to Host Business Update Conference Call on May 6, 2025

Quantum BioPharma will discuss its financial results and milestones in a conference call on May 6, 2025.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. announced that it will hold a Business Update Conference Call on May 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its year-end financial results, regulatory initiatives, and upcoming milestones. The call will feature CEO Zeeshan Saeed and Head of Finance and M&A Jason Sawyer, followed by a Q&A session. The conference will be accessible via a webcast and a replay will be available afterward. Quantum BioPharma is focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and has a key product, Lucid-MS, aimed at halting myelin degradation in multiple sclerosis. The company also retains a significant stake in Celly Nutrition, which markets the product unbuzzd™, and maintains a portfolio of strategic investments. The announcement includes caution regarding forward-looking statements and their inherent risks.

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) “



Quantum BioPharma



” or the “



Company



”), today announced it will host a Business Update Conference Call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its



recent year-end financial results



, regulatory initiatives, commercial-readiness activities and anticipated milestones.





Quantum BioPharma CEO, President, & Executive Co-Chair Zeeshan Saeed and Head of Finance and M&A Jason Sawyer will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.



here



.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Tuesday, May 6, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)











Dial-in:







1-877-407-9716











International Dial-in



:





1-201-493-6779











Conference Code:







13753539











Webcast



:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717383&tp_key=d50a8f6d7d























A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through August 6, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13753539. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.



here



.







About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“



Lucid



”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“



Celly Nutrition



”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at



www.unbuzzd.com



. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.







Forward-Looking Information









Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements related to such.









Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events.









These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.







www.sec.gov







for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.









Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.









Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.









Contacts:









Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board





Email:



Zsaeed@quantumbiopharma.com







Telephone: (833) 571-1811







Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







QNTM@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





