Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Expands Cryptocurrency Holdings by $1.5 Million, Totaling $3.5 Million in Bitcoin and Alternatives

Quantum BioPharma has invested an additional $1.5 million in cryptocurrencies, totaling $3.5 million to enhance strategic assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. has announced the purchase of an additional $1.5 million worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, increasing its total crypto investment to $3.5 million. The company plans to facilitate future financings and transactions in cryptocurrency, believing it offers potential returns and a hedge against the dollar. Quantum BioPharma is committed to compliance with financial regulations, holding its cryptocurrency with a compliant custodian. Alongside its crypto initiatives, the company focuses on developing innovative biopharmaceutical solutions for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, with its lead compound, Lucid-MS, currently in preclinical stages. The firm also retains significant ownership of Celly Nutrition Corp. and benefits from sales royalties from its unbuzzd™ product.

Potential Positives

The company has strategically increased its cryptocurrency holdings to USD $3,500,000, signaling confidence in the investment potential of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

This move allows Quantum BioPharma to engage in future financings and transactions in cryptocurrency, potentially enhancing its financial flexibility.

The company's commitments to compliance and security by holding cryptocurrency with a fully compliant custodian and assuring adherence to financial regulations may boost investor confidence.

Quantum BioPharma retains a significant ownership and royalty arrangement with Celly Nutrition, which could provide ongoing revenue streams independent of its primary operations.

Potential Negatives

Investing a significant portion of company resources (USD $3,500,000 in total) in cryptocurrencies, which are highly volatile, may signal a risky financial strategy that could jeopardize shareholder value.

Encouraging transactions in cryptocurrency may expose the company to regulatory scrutiny and compliance risks, potentially leading to legal challenges or financial penalties.

The emphasis on cryptocurrency investments could distract from the company's core focus on biopharmaceutical innovations and undermine investor confidence in its primary business objectives.

FAQ

What recent cryptocurrency purchase did Quantum BioPharma announce?

Quantum BioPharma announced the purchase of an additional USD $1,500,000 in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

What is the total cryptocurrency investment of Quantum BioPharma?

The total amount invested in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies now stands at USD $3,500,000.

How does Quantum BioPharma handle its cryptocurrency assets?

Quantum BioPharma holds its cryptocurrency with a fully compliant custodian, ensuring regulatory adherence.

What is Quantum BioPharma's stance on future cryptocurrency transactions?

The company plans to allow future financings and transactions to be conducted in cryptocurrency.

What is Lucid-MS in relation to Quantum BioPharma?

Lucid-MS is Quantum BioPharma's lead compound aimed at treating multiple sclerosis by preventing myelin degradation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TORONTO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“



Quantum BioPharma



” or the “



Company



”), is pleased to announce that after receiving approval from the Board of Directors, the Company has purchased an additional USD $1,500,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, growing and increasing its crypto assets as part of its strategic efforts. This brings the total amount of Bitcoin (BTC), and other cryptocurrencies purchased to USD $3,500,000. As previously announced, the company will continue to allow for future financings and other transactions to be carried out in cryptocurrency.





This move reflects the company's belief in the potential of Bitcoin (BTC) and other currencies to provide a return on investment for shareholders and to provide some hedge against the dollar. The company is now set up to receive financing in cryptocurrencies as well as executing other types of transactions in cryptocurrencies, improving the prospects of further financing as needed.





The company is holding all its cryptocurrency with a fully compliant custodian. The company emphasizes that all transactions are and will be fully compliant with all relevant financial and audit regulations, ensuring a secure and legal process.





The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and may increase or decrease its holdings of Bitcoin (BTC) or other cryptocurrencies as it deems appropriate.







About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“



Lucid



”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented UNBUZZD™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“



Celly Nutrition



”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at



www.unbuzzd.com



. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd ™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.







Forward-Looking Information









Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements related to such.









Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events.









These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at







www.sec.gov







for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.









Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.









Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.









Contacts:









Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board





Email:



Zsaeed@quantumbiopharma.com







Telephone: (833) 571-1811







Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







QNTM@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.