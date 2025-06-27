Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Class A Multiple Voting Shares for Up to $600,000

Quantum BioPharma is raising up to $600,000 through a private placement of multiple voting shares, primarily funded by existing shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is announcing a non-brokered private placement of class A multiple voting shares at $50 each, aiming to raise up to $600 in gross proceeds. The offering is expected to be fully subscribed by existing shareholders, particularly the Xorax Family Trust and Fortius Research and Trading Corp., both of which have insider involvement, qualifying as a related-party transaction under Canadian securities law. The proceeds will be utilized for general working capital. The press release highlights that the securities involved are subject to a statutory hold period and are not registered under U.S. securities laws. Additionally, Quantum BioPharma describes its focus on innovative solutions for neurodegenerative disorders through its lead compound, Lucid-MS, and notes its strategic investments and business objectives.

Potential Positives

Quantum BioPharma is completing a non-brokered private placement of class A multiple voting shares, with a target of up to $600 million in gross proceeds, which will enhance its working capital.

The offering is expected to be fully subscribed by existing MVS holders, indicating strong support and confidence from insiders in the company's direction.

The press release highlights the significant potential of the company's lead compound, Lucid-MS, which targets a major health issue—multiple sclerosis—showing promise in preclinical models.

Quantum BioPharma retains a stake in Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. and is set to benefit from royalty payments, potentially resulting in significant revenue as their products succeed in the market.

Potential Negatives

The private placement being fully subscribed by insiders, including the CEO and a director, raises significant concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest and lack of independent oversight.

The reliance on exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements could undermine investor confidence and raise regulatory scrutiny.

The statement about insider participation as a related-party transaction may deter potential investors who are wary of governance issues within the company.

FAQ

What is the recent private placement by Quantum BioPharma?

Quantum BioPharma is completing a non-brokered private placement of class A multiple voting shares at $50 each for up to $600 in gross proceeds.

Who is expected to subscribe to the Offering?

The entirety of the Offering is expected to be subscribed by existing holders of class A multiple voting shares, including Xorax Family Trust and Fortius Research.

What will the proceeds from the Offering be used for?

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Are there any insider transactions involved in this Offering?

Yes, the Offering includes related-party transactions with insiders like Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony Durkacz.

Where can I find more information about Quantum BioPharma?

More information about Quantum BioPharma can be found on their website at www.quantumbiopharma.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) ("



Quantum BioPharma



" or the "



Company



"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, is pleased to announce that it is completing a non-brokered private placement of class A multiple voting shares (“



MVS



”) at a price of $50 per MVS, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600 (the “



Offering



”). The Company expects that the entirety of the Offering will be subscribed for by the existing holders of MVS.





All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws of Canada. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.







MI 61-101 Disclosure







It is anticipated that the Offering will be fully subscribed by Xorax Family Trust (“



Xorax



”), a trust of which Zeeshan Saeed, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of the Company is a beneficiary, and Fortius Research and Trading Corp. (“



Fortius



”), a corporation of which Anthony Durkacz, a director of the Company is a director, purchased all the MVS issued pursuant to the Offering. The participation by such insiders is considered a “related-party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101



- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions



(“



MI 61-101



”). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in respectively, sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).





The Company has filed a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering in accordance with MI 61-101 on its SEDAR+ profile.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.







About Quantum BioPharma







Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“



Lucid



”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 20.11% (as of March 31, 2025) of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. The agreement with Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.





For more information on Quantum BioPharma, please visit



www.quantumbiopharma.com



.







This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Offering and subscription to the Offering by insiders of the Company.









In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company’s ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the Company having sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and the Company’s ability to use the proceeds from the Offering for the business objectives outlined herein.









The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Offering on relationship, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company’s investees; risks relating to investing in the MVS; risks relating to the use of proceeds from the Offering; volatility in the market price of the shares; dilution of shareholders’ holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company’s reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the MVS; litigation risks; the Company’s inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; and the Company’s inability to continue as a going concern.









Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.









The reader is urged to refer to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at









www.sec.gov









for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.









Contacts









Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, Quantum BioPharma Ltd.





Email:





info@QuantumBioPharma.com









Telephone: (416) 854-8884



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.