Quantum BioPharma Ltd. and Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. Collaborate to Raise $5 Million for Innovative Alcohol Metabolism Beverage

Quantum BioPharma announces Unbuzzd Wellness's capital raise of up to $5 million for its innovative alcohol metabolism beverage.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., will raise up to $5 million through a Regulation D 506(c) offering, partnering with MZ Digital for online marketing and Dealmaker for capital raising. Unbuzzd's product, unbuzzd™, aims to enhance alcohol metabolism, improve mental clarity, and alleviate hangover symptoms, supported by clinical trials showing significant benefits. John Duffy, CEO of Unbuzzd, emphasized the company's commitment to serving alcohol consumers who want to enjoy responsibly. Quantum BioPharma retains a 20.11% ownership stake in Unbuzzd and a royalty arrangement tied to sales. The funding will enable Unbuzzd to expand its market reach and may position the company for a future initial public offering.

Quantum BioPharma retains a 20.11% ownership stake in Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., potentially benefiting from its growth and capital raising efforts.

The company will receive royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™, which could generate substantial revenue as the product gains market traction.

The engagement of MZ Digital and Dealmaker for capital raising indicates confidence in Unbuzzd's market potential and could enhance its visibility and reach.

Quantum BioPharma's announcement of a $5 million capital raise for Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. may signal its ongoing reliance on external funding, raising concerns about its financial independence and stability.

The potential for a future initial public offering (IPO) for Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., while potentially lucrative, could distract Quantum BioPharma from its core biopharmaceutical focus and development efforts.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements with numerous risks and uncertainties, which could undermine investor confidence and raise concerns about the company's future performance.

What is unbuzzd™?

unbuzzd™ is a beverage designed to accelerate alcohol metabolism, enhance mental clarity, and alleviate hangover symptoms.

How is unbuzzd™ scientifically proven?

unbuzzd™ is supported by a clinical trial showing significant improvements in alcohol metabolism and reduction of hangover symptoms.

What capital raise strategy is Unbuzzd using?

Unbuzzd is raising up to US$5 million through a Regulation D 506(c) offering targeting accredited investors.

Who is leading Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.?

The company is led by John Duffy, a veteran with over twenty years of experience in the beverage industry.

What are the future plans for Unbuzzd Wellness?

Unbuzzd plans to expand its direct-to-consumer market and explore a future initial public offering (IPO).

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“



Quantum BioPharma



”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, announces that Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzd™—the scientifically-proven and game-changing beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity and reduces hangover symptoms—is pleased to announce that it has engaged MZ Digital, a global leader in online marketing, and Dealmaker, a leading online platform for raising capital, to raise up to US$5 million through a Regulation D 506(c) offering. This format of raising capital allows businesses to sell and issue securities to accredited investors without a cap on the amount raised.





John Duffy, CEO of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., stated, "We are dedicated to offering scientifically backed unbuzzd to alcohol consumers who want to enjoy themselves, stay in control, and feel great the next day. Our collaboration with MZ Digital and utilizing the Dealmaker platform will help us raise the necessary capital to support our direct-to-consumer, distributor, and retail expansion plans, allowing us to reach more consumers more often." Mr. Duffy has over twenty years of leadership experience in the beverage industry, including as former VP of Marketing Assets and VP of National Sales at Coca-Cola.





Gerry David, Board Co-Chair and former CEO of Celsius Holdings with their bestselling energy drink Celsius Energy, added, "This capital raise will give us the ability to continue to grow the company and expand sales, while positioning unbuzzd for a future initial public offering."







About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“



Lucid



”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 20.11% (as of March 31, 2025) of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. The agreement with Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.





For more information on Quantum BioPharma, please visit



www.quantumbiopharma.com



.







About Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.







Unbuzzd Wellness inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.





Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration ("BAC"), restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. Key findings from the clinical trial include:







No Side Effects: unbuzzd was well-tolerated by all study participants, with no reported adverse side effects.







The full press release of the clinical trial can be found



here



.





unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack and 18-pack formats at https://unbuzzd.com. unbuzzd is a registered trademark of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.





Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.





For more information on Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. please visit



www.unbuzzd.com









Forward-Looking Information









Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements related to such.









Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events.









These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at







www.sec.gov







for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.









Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.









Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.









Contacts:









Quantum BioPharma Ltd.







Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board





Email:



Zsaeed@quantumbiopharma.com







Telephone: (833) 571-1811







Investor Relations







Investor Relations:



IR@QuantumBioPharma.com







General Inquiries:



info@QuantumBioPharma.com





