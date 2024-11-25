Quantum BioPharma invites shareholders to join market manipulation suit

Quantum BioPharma followed up on recent events concerning the complaint filed by the Company in the United States courts, that alleges that CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities and others engaged in market manipulation in the share price of the Company. The company said, “The Company, as well as its shareholders, have suffered financial and emotional losses resulting from this alleged manipulation. We are determined to right this wrong by the Defendants and reverse the Company losses and claim punitive damages to the extent determined by the courts. As a result, prominent legal teams have been assembled to pursue the recovery of all losses and damages impacting our Company. The law firms have agreed to be compensated without cost to the Company but solely on a contingency basis, meaning that the Company will not be billed for legal costs in this matter. The Company itself is seeking damages of more than $700M we believe it has suffered. The shareholders can find updated information about the case on the Quantum vs Banks page of our website which will be updated periodically. Quantum Biopharma previously know as FSD Pharma and traded under the symbol HUGE is inviting and requesting shareholders to join with the company in its quest to get justice for itself and all affected shareholders, both past and current. The company strongly believes the more affected and harmed shareholders that come forward to share specific details of their losses, the stronger the case will become against the alleged perpetrators, for the vast financial harm they have caused.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QNTM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.