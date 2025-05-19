Quantum BioPharma Increases Crypto Holdings To $4.5 Mln For Strategic Growth

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) has expanded its cryptocurrency portfolio with an additional $1 million investment in Bitcoin or BTC and other digital assets, following board approval.

This brings the company's total crypto holdings to $4.5 million.

This strategic move aligns with Quantum BioPharma's belief in the long-term value of cryptocurrencies as a potential return-generating asset and a hedge against the Canadian dollar. The company has also positioned itself to accept financing and conduct other transactions in crypto.

All holdings are secured with a fully compliant custodian, ensuring adherence to financial and audit regulations. The company confirmed its commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance in all crypto-related activities.

Quantum BioPharma will continue evaluating market conditions and may adjust its cryptocurrency holdings as needed to support its strategic objectives.

QNTM is currently trading at $12.21, or 19.12% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

