Quantum BioPharma Hits New High - No Signs Of Hangover?

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) is having a banner year in 2025, with its share price skyrocketing 730% year-to-date.

This biopharmaceutical company is focused on addressing critical unmet needs in treating challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders.

Formerly operating as FSD Pharma, Quantum BioPharma is the developer of unbuzzd, a scientifically formulated beverage designed to accelerate alcohol metabolism, thereby reducing both intoxication symptoms and hangover effects.

In 2023, Quantum BioPharma entered into a licensing agreement with privately held Celly Nutrition, granting exclusive rights for the recreational use of its alcohol detoxification technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Quantum BioPharma receives a 7% royalty on unbuzzd sales until cumulative payments reach $250 million, after which royalties continue at a 3% rate in perpetuity. Quantum Pharma retains 100% ownership of rights to develop pharmaceutical or medically purposed formulations of unbuzzd.

Unbuzzd was officially launched by Celly on e-commerce platform Amazon in August 2024, targeting a rapidly expanding market. The global hangover remedy market, valued at $2.05 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% through 2030, reaching an estimated $6.2 billion. But until now, there has been no effective product that reverses the effects of alcohol efficiently.

According to the company, unbuzzd is the only dietary supplement proven to both mitigate inebriation and expedite alcohol metabolism, resulting in a reduced Breath Alcohol Concentration (BrAC). These claims were substantiated by a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover clinical trial completed in February 2025.

The study demonstrated that unbuzzd significantly accelerated alcohol clearance, with participants reporting improved alertness, reduced physical and cognitive impairment, and rapid relief from hangover symptoms. Further, no adverse side effects were observed, confirming the product's safety and tolerability.

In addition to unbuzzd, Quantum BioPharma is advancing other high-potential assets. These include REKVRY, a novel formulation under development for treating alcohol misuse in emergency and hospital settings, and Lucid-MS (Lucid-21-302), a patented neuroprotective compound designed to halt and reverse myelin degradation, a key driver in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Lucid-MS completed its phase I clinical trial in healthy adults in February of this year. The Safety Review Committee reported no safety concerns or serious adverse events during the study.

A toxicology study of Lucid-MS is underway and is expected to be completed this year.

As of March 31, 2025, Quantum BioPharma maintains a 20.11% equity stake in Celly Nutrition.

In a strategic move last month, Celly Nutrition rebranded as Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. and announced that it has engaged a New York-based investment bank to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) on a major U.S. stock exchange.

