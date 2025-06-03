Quantum BioPharma Clarifies Name Confusion, Refutes RTO Rumors With Unbuzzd Wellness

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) has addressed recent confusion caused by some stock trading platforms incorrectly listing the company as Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. following a May 29, 2025, news release through which Quantum confirmed it has not changed its name.

The company also refuted misinformation circulating on social media suggesting that Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., maker of the alcohol metabolism aid, unbuzzd, is undergoing a reverse takeover or RTO of Quantum. No such transaction is taking place.

Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., in which Quantum holds a significant financial interest, is currently preparing for a potential IPO. The company appointed MNP LLP, a top PCAOB-registered audit firm, on May 20, 2025, to conduct financial audits. This move follows Unbuzzd's earlier engagement of a New York investment bank for IPO advisory and capital raising.

Quantum BioPharma remains the largest shareholder and debt holder of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. Under their agreement, Quantum receives a 7% royalty on revenue until $250 million is paid, after which it drops to 3%. Quantum was issued 200 million post-split common shares and holds anti-dilution rights to increase its stake to 25% within three years. Additionally, Quantum extended a $1.3 million secured loan to Unbuzzd at 10% interest over three years.

Unbuzzd's leadership includes CEO John Duffy, formerly of Coca-Cola, and Co-Chair Gerry David, ex-CEO of Celsius Holdings, bringing strong industry credibility.

Separately, Quantum also announced it will settle vendor debt of USD $20,930 through Class B Shares, with completion expected in early June 2025.

QNTM is currently trading at $15.20 on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with no change in price.

