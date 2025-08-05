BioTech
Quantum BioPharma Announces Positive Findings From Clinical Study Report Of Lucid-MS

August 05, 2025 — 09:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM), Tuesday announced that the company has received the clinical study report for the phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial of experimental multiple sclerosis drug Lucid-MS dosing in healthy adult participants.

The announcement, made through the company's subsidiary, Huge Biopharma Australia Pty Ltd., noted that the report showed no safety or tolerability concerns among healthy participants following treatment with consecutive daily dosing of Lucid-MS.

The positive findings help the company to advance the clinical development of Lucid-MS as it is a critical component of the investigational new drug application with the FDA.

Additionally, the company is preparing for the launch of efficacy trials in patients with multiple sclerosis.

Currently, QNTM is trading at $27.13, down 2.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

