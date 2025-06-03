Markets

Quantum Appoints Hugues Meyrath As CEO, Stock Up In Pre-market

June 03, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Quantum Corp. (QMCO), a technology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hugues Meyrath as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 2.

Meyrath will take over from Jamie Lerner, who has been serving as CEO since 2018.

Meyrath has over 30 years of experience.

The company appointed Lead Independent Director Donald Jaworski as Chairman of the Board.

In addition, Chief Administrative Officer Brian Cabrera has announced his willingness to leave the company.

In the pre-market trading, Quantum is 6.13% higher at $12.46 on the Nasdaq.

