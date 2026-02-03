Markets
QTRX

Quanterix Submits FDA 510(k) For Multi-Analyte Blood Test For Alzheimer's Disease

February 03, 2026 — 09:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) on Tuesday said it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a multi-analyte algorithmic blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The test is designed to help determine if patients with memory or thinking problems have amyloid brain plaques, a key sign of Alzheimer's, using a simple blood sample. Quanterix said it provides a more comprehensive assessment of the biological factors of Alzheimer's disease than traditional single-analyte assays.

The multi-analyte test had previously received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

Quanterix shares rose 2.5% to close at $6.50 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QTRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.