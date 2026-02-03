Quanterix Submits FDA 510(k) For Multi-Analyte Blood Test For Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) on Tuesday said it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a multi-analyte algorithmic blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The test is designed to help determine if patients with memory or thinking problems have amyloid brain plaques, a key sign of Alzheimer's, using a simple blood sample. Quanterix said it provides a more comprehensive assessment of the biological factors of Alzheimer's disease than traditional single-analyte assays.

The multi-analyte test had previously received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

Quanterix shares rose 2.5% to close at $6.50 on Monday.

