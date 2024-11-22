Quanterix receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

Quanterix (QTRX) announced that it received a notice from Nasdaq stating that because the company has not yet filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250, which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

