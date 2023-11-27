Quanterix (QTRX) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been revised to 32.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.22% from the latest reported closing price of 24.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTRX is 0.17%, an increase of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 34,503K shares. The put/call ratio of QTRX is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,980K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 51.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 153.90% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,676K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 50.28% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 1,275K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares, representing a decrease of 168.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 54.65% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,226K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 29.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,104K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 82.66% over the last quarter.

Quanterix Background Information

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

