Quanterix (QTRX) Price Target Increased by 6.59% to 24.74

The average one-year price target for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been revised to 24.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.59% from the prior estimate of 23.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from the latest reported closing price of 24.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTRX is 0.10%, a decrease of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 34,682K shares. The put/call ratio of QTRX is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,425K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 2,362K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 77.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 616.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,416K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,298K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quanterix Background Information

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

