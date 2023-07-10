Quanterix (QTRX) Advances in Alzheimer's Diagnosis With LucentAD

Quanterix Corporation QTRX, a pioneer in ultrasensitive biomarker detection, has made a significant breakthrough in the field of neurology with the launch of its latest product, the LucentAD Biomarker Blood Test. This innovative test is poised to revolutionize the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer's disease (AD), bolstering Quanterix's business in the growing neurology space.

This test aims to assist healthcare providers in evaluating patients who show cognitive symptoms consistent with the early signs of AD. By measuring an isoform of phosphorylated tau protein in plasma, the LucentAD test provides clinicians with a simplified process to quickly assess the likelihood of a patient having amyloid pathology associated with AD.

The significance of the LucentAD test lies in its ability to aid healthcare providers in determining appropriate follow-up and treatment planning for patients suspected of having Alzheimer's disease. The test is run by Quanterix's CLIA laboratory, which powers many clinical trials related to AD. It utilizes the Simoa p-Tau 181 assay, a highly specific test that has been extensively studied in large cohorts. The reliability and clinical validity of the test have been established through comparisons to the gold standard for AD diagnosis, amyloid positron emission tomography.



Building a Global Alzheimer's Disease Testing Infrastructure

Quanterix's strategic move to launch Lucent Diagnostics, a healthcare provider-facing portal, and make the LucentAD test available through the CLIA laboratory demonstrates the company's commitment to expanding access to AD testing worldwide. With the recent FDA approval of Leqembi, the first disease-modifying drug for Alzheimer's, the need for a robust global infrastructure for patient testing has become more urgent than ever. Quanterix aims to fill this gap by offering its cutting-edge testing solutions to healthcare providers, democratizing access to Alzheimer's disease therapies.

Market Prospect

According to a research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic market is projected to reach $7,100 million, at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease worldwide is a significant driver of the market. As the global population continues to age, the incidence and prevalence of this neurodegenerative disorder are expected to rise. Alzheimer's disease leads to a progressive decline in cognitive function, including memory loss and impaired judgment, making accurate and reliable diagnostic tools crucial. With Alzheimer's being the most common cause of dementia in older adults, the number of affected individuals is set to increase substantially in the coming years.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Quanterix has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The stock has gained 33.7% against the industry’s 22% decline.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Quanterix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics HAE, Zimmer Biomet ZBH and SiBone SIBN. While Haemonetics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Zimmer Biomet and SiBone each carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 27.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Haemonetics’ earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $3.55 to $3.56 for fiscal 2024 and remained constant at $3.96 for fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.21%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 13.24%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s 2023 EPS has remained constant at $7.45 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 36.4% in the past year against the industry’s 23.2% decline.

ZBH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.38%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.86%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SiBone’s 2023 loss per share has narrowed from $1.44 to $1.42 in the past 30 days. SIBN shares have improved 95.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.9% growth.

SiBone’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 11.11%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 21.95%.

