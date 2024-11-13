Quanterix price target raised to $16 from $13.50 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Quanterix (QTRX) to $16 from $13.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results beat with sales and its Alzheimer’s blood testing sales are nascent, though drivers are coming into place for traction in 2025 and beyond.

