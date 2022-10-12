Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) dips 20% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Nasdaq-Listed Companies
The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 80% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 58% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 50% in the last 90 days. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since Quanterix has shed US$84m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that Quanterix didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Quanterix increased its revenue by 0.8%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 80%. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
NasdaqGM:QTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Quanterix stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Quanterix shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 80%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 22%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 17% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Quanterix better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Quanterix you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Quanterix is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

