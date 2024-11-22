News & Insights

Quanterix Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge, Aims for Transparency

November 22, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Quanterix ( (QTRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Quanterix Corporation has received a notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its quarterly financial report, which affects its compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. The company, however, assures that this has no immediate impact on its stock listing and is working swiftly to address the issue, aiming to complete the necessary filings by the end of 2024. This situation underscores the company’s commitment to transparency amid its ongoing financial restatement process.

