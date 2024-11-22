Quanterix Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge, Aims for Transparency

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Quanterix ( (QTRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Quanterix Corporation has received a notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its quarterly financial report, which affects its compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. The company, however, assures that this has no immediate impact on its stock listing and is working swiftly to address the issue, aiming to complete the necessary filings by the end of 2024. This situation underscores the company’s commitment to transparency amid its ongoing financial restatement process.

See more data about QTRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.