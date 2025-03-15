QUANTERIX Earnings Preview: Recent $QTRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUANTERIX ($QTRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $35,126,076 and earnings of -$0.26 per share.
QUANTERIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of QUANTERIX stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,688,680 shares (+111.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,950,668
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,062,105 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,290,176
- UBS GROUP AG added 913,386 shares (+4315.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,709,293
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 825,798 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,778,232
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 615,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,537,450
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 566,214 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,018,854
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 440,822 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,685,937
QUANTERIX Government Contracts
We have seen $218,355 of award payments to $QTRX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMPLETE BASIC SERVICE AND WARRANTY PACKAGE FOR ONE SIMOA HD-X ANALYZER: $68,942
- MAINTENANCE SERVICE FOR SIMOA HD-X ANALYZER: $32,900
- QUANTERIX HD-X MACHINE MAINTENANCE SUPPORT: $31,338
- REAGENTS NEEDED TO MEASURE OF BIOLOGICAL MOLECULES IN THE BODY FLUIDS FROM A COHORT OF HIV-1 INFECTED PATIE...: $22,519
- NICHD - INFLIGHT V2 ADVANTAGE KIT: $14,525
